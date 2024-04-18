St. Ivany played in 14 games for the Penguins this season in which he registered 30 hits, 14 blocks and one assist.

St. Ivany shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of offensive output, he managed just 15 points in 53 minor-league contests, but he is certainly capable of delivering hits. It seems the 24-year-old blueliner earned the trust of the coaching staff, playing in the final two months of the season while the Pens were trying to secure a playoff spot. St. Ivany will be a restricted free agent in the offseason but shouldn't cost the team significantly more than his current $857,500 cap hit.