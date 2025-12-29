St. Ivany notched two assists, four shots on goal, five hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

St. Ivany has played in five of the Penguins' last six games, and it appears he has supplanted Connor Clifton, at least temporarily, for a third-pairing job. The pair of helpers Sunday accounted for St. Ivany's first points of the year. He's added nine shots on net, 18 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through five appearances. This was his first career multi-point effort, but his role makes it unlikely the 26-year-old blueliner will have much of an impact in fantasy.