St. Ivany was labeled week-to-week by Penguins' head coach Mike Sullivan due to an undisclosed injury suffered while playing for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

St. Ivany's injury probably wasn't a major concern for the team until Marcus Pettersson (lower body) got hurt and the team needed to bring up a defenseman from the minors. With the 25-year-old St. Ivany unavailable, Pittsburgh instead turned to Nate Clurman to slot into the seventh defenseman role. At this point, the injury likely will prevent St. Ivany from making a significant impact with the NHL club any time soon, as he figures to spend some time getting back up to speed with the Baby Pens before he'd even be in consideration for a call-up.