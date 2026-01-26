St. Ivany (upper body) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game in Vancouver.

St. Ivany logged one blocked shot in 2:54 of ice time prior to departing the game. The 26-year-old blueliner will have several days to attempt to be ready for the Penguins' next game, which is at home Thursday versus Chicago. Ilya Solovyov and Connor Clifton will be options to play if St. Ivany is forced to miss any upcoming games.