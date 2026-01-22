St. Ivany recorded two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

St. Ivany had been scratched Monday in Seattle, but he was back in the lineup for Kris Letang (upper body) in this contest. While his spot isn't secure, St. Ivany has done a decent job in a bottom-four role this season. He's at five assists, 16 shots on net, 38 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating across 15 appearances.