St. Ivany was injured Jan. 25 and had surgery two days later. He is expected to miss up to eight weeks. St. Ivany had seven assists, 40 hits and 23 blocked shots over 17 NHL appearances this season. The Penguins recalled Rutger McGroarty from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a corresponding move.