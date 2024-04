St. Ivany was moved to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

St. Ivany recorded an assist, two PIM, 30 hits and 14 blocks in 14 contests with Pittsburgh in 2023-24. He also has four goals, 15 points and 30 PIM in 53 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. With Pittsburgh's season over but the minor-league club slated to make the playoffs, this is an opportunity for St. Ivany to get in some extra work.