St. Ivany was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

St. Ivany has yet to make his NHL debut despite earning his third call-up in March. If the Pens do opt to give the blueliner a look against the Stars on Friday, it would likely be at the expense of Pierre-Olivier Joseph or John Ludvig. For his part, the 24-year-old St. Ivany has notched four goals and 11 helpers in 53 minor-league contests this season.