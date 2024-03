St. Ivany was shipped back to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

St. Ivany didn't get into a game while up with the Penguins and now will head back to the minors without having made his NHL debut. At this point, the Penguins don't have a seventh blueliner on the roster, so St. Ivany could be brought back up prior to Tuesday's clash with the Devils, though Ryan Shea could also be an option.