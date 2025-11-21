St. Ivany (lower body) was in a regular sweater during Friday's morning skate, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

St. Ivany returned to the ice in a non-contact jersey Tuesday, and he continues to progress in his recovery. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action, but it seems possible that he'll be in the mix to do so at some point next week. However, he could require some time in the minors to work on his conditioning before he's able to suit up for Pittsburgh.