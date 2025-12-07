Penguins' Jack St. Ivany: Summoned from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
St. Ivany (lower body) was recalled from his conditioning loan with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.
St. Ivany generated one goal and four assists in five games during his conditioning assignment. Despite his call-up, he hasn't been added to Pittsburgh's active roster yet and remains on the injured non-roster list for now.
More News
-
Penguins' Jack St. Ivany: Goes on conditioning assignment•
-
Penguins' Jack St. Ivany: Sheds non-contact jersey•
-
Penguins' Jack St. Ivany: Wearing non-contact jersey•
-
Penguins' Jack St. Ivany: Shifts to SOIR•
-
Penguins' Jack St. Ivany: Set for six-week absence•
-
Penguins' Jack St. Ivany: Won't practice Thursday•