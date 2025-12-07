default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

St. Ivany (lower body) was recalled from his conditioning loan with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.

St. Ivany generated one goal and four assists in five games during his conditioning assignment. Despite his call-up, he hasn't been added to Pittsburgh's active roster yet and remains on the injured non-roster list for now.

More News