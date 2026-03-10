Penguins' Jack St. Ivany: Taken off IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
St. Ivany (hand) was removed from injured reserve Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
Per the NHL media site, St. Ivany is no longer listed on the Penguins' IR list. The move comes just hours after he was designated for a conditioning loan with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. While it's unclear when his assignment in the minors is expected to conclude, he likely won't return to the Penguins' lineup until he's healthy and has a few more games at the AHL level under his belt.
