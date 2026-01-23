St. Ivany notched two assists, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

St. Ivany has logged consecutive two-assist games. He helped out on tallies by Sidney Crosby and Yegor Chinakhov in this contest. St. Ivany is making a strong case to stay in the lineup once the Penguins' blue line is back to full strength -- the team is still missing Kris Letang (upper body) and Ryan Graves (lower body), though Erik Karlsson (lower body) returned Thursday. Over 16 contests, St. Ivany has seven helpers, 16 shots on net, 40 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating.