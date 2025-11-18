St. Ivany (lower body) took the ice Tuesday in a non-contact sweater, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

St. Ivany was injured during the preseason and was given a six-week recovery timeline. At this point, once the 26-year-old blueliner is cleared to play, he will likely be reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in order to get his legs back under him. Barring some significant changes to the Pens' blue line via injury or trade, St. Ivany will be hard-pressed to break into the Penguins' lineup.