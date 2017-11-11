Penguins' Jake Guentzel: 13 games since last multi-point showing
Guentzel failed to mark the scoresheet during Friday's 4-1 loss to Washington, and he's now gone 13 games without a multi-point outing.
It's probably too early to dub this a sophomore slump from Guentzel, and his four goals, nine points and 40 shots through 18 games are respectable totals. However, after his impressive debut last year, fantasy owners are hoping to see an uptick in production moving forward. It's not out of the question to consider buying low on Guentzel, especially since he appears locked into a top-six role flanking either Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin.
