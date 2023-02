Guentzel scored a goal on eight shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Guentzel has come out firing with 18 shots across two games since the All-Star break. He also snapped a five-game goal drought with his third-period marker Friday. The 28-year-old had four assists during that mild slump, and he remains a productive part of the Penguins' top six. For the season, he's at 21 tallies, 47 points, 147 shots on net, 52 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 47 outings.