Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Another goal
Guentzel scored one goal but it wasn't enough Tuesday, in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.
Guentzel now has four goals in five games, tying him for the team lead. The 24-year-old American is coming off a 48-point sophomore campaign and many believe he has the ability to tally 60 if he stays healthy, something he did last year to the tune of 82 games played. Getting to skate alongside Sidney Crosby most every night, Guentzel should be able to reward his owners with points on a near nightly basis.
