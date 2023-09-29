Guentzel (ankle) participated in a practice Friday, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports.

While Guentzel has been skating for over a week, he practiced in a non-contact jersey with other Penguins for the first time since undergoing ankle surgery on Aug. 3. Guentzel has a chance to return in time for the start of the NHL season, but he is more likely to miss a few games at this time. Guentzel had 36 goals and 73 points in 78 games last season.