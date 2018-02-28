Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Bags two apples Tuesday
Guentzel dished out a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.
The beneficiaries of Guentzel's assists fell on opposite ends of the skill spectrum, as his first helper led to a Sidney Crosby tally while his second was finished off by Matt Hunwick. Guentzel is much closer to the former on that spectrum, and he's thriving on a line with Crosby to the tune of eight points in the last four games.
