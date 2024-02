Guentzel (upper body) is being evaluated after Wednesday's game versus the Panthers.

Guentzel earned an assist, his 30th of the campaign, in the contest, but he sustained an injury in the third period. It's unclear if he'll play Thursday versus the Blackhawks, though with the Penguins off for two days after that, they may play it safe. The winger's potential absence puts the Penguins in a precarious position, as they only have 10 healthy forwards on the roster.