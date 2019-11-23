Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Breakaway goal serves as winner

Guentzel scored a goal on four shots Friday in a 4-1 win over the Devils.

Guentzel beat MacKenzie Blackwood with a beautiful breakaway move, putting the Penguins ahead 2-1 with 7:33 left in the second period. It was Guentzel's third goal in the last four games, and he's totaled six points in that stretch. The 25-year-old will have to take on a greater scoring burden due to Sidney Crosby's injury and he's been up to the task so far.