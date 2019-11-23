Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Breakaway goal serves as winner
Guentzel scored a goal on four shots Friday in a 4-1 win over the Devils.
Guentzel beat MacKenzie Blackwood with a beautiful breakaway move, putting the Penguins ahead 2-1 with 7:33 left in the second period. It was Guentzel's third goal in the last four games, and he's totaled six points in that stretch. The 25-year-old will have to take on a greater scoring burden due to Sidney Crosby's injury and he's been up to the task so far.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Two-point night in OT loss•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Goal sparks comeback•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores goal in rout•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Nets sixth goal in losing cause•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Two assists in loss•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Shut down by Golden Knights•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.