Guentzel scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of hits Sunday in a 1-0 win over Boston.

Guentzel accounted for the game's only goal when Sidney Crosby teed him up for a one-timer at the left dot 4:03 into the third period. It was the 21st goal of the season for Guentzel, six of which have been game-winners. The 26-year-old has been his typical consistent self in 2020-21, producing 52 points and a plus-10 rating in 49 contests.