Guentzel scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Guentzel wrapped up the California trip with three goals and three helpers over three contests. The winger's tally in the third period gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead. He's up to five goals, 15 points, 44 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-3 rating through 12 outings this season.