Guentzel (upper body) was spotted with a normal jersey in Thursday's morning skate, suggesting his return is close, per Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Guentzel has missed the past 10 games because of an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old has played 50 games this year, recording 22 goals and 30 assists. Guentzel is fully expected to be moved prior to Friday's trade deadline, so he may have played his last game in a Penguins sweater.