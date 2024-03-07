Guentzel was spotted with a normal jersey in Thursday's morning skate, suggesting his return is close, per Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Guentzel has missed the past 10 games because of an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old has played 50 games recording 22 goals and 30 assists. He will look to get back quickly as the Penguins are in win-now mode being eight points out of a playoff spot.