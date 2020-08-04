Guentzel scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Guentzel set up center Sidney Crosby for the opening tally early in the first period, and then supplied the empty-netter to seal the Penguins' series-tying win. After losing the last two-plus months of the regular season to a shoulder injury, Guentzel has picked up a goal and two helpers in the first two games of the playoffs. He's a premium option in DFS while firmly attached on Crosby's line.