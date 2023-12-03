Guentzel scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Guentzel had given the Pens a 2-1 lead in the first two minutes of the third when a shot from Erik Karlsson went in off his skate at the left post. He then tied it 3-3 with just 21 seconds left in regulation when he picked up a loose puck and backhanded it past Samuel Ersson. Guentzel is on a five-game, six-point streak (three goals, three assists), and he's been held off the scoresheet just twice in his last 18 games (eight goals, 13 assists). None of those points have come on the power play, where the Pens have been horrendous (0-for-26 in the past 10 games).