Guentzel netted his second goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Life alongside Sidney Crosby appears to be pretty good. The 25-year-old is operating at a point-per-game pace through five contests and has been credited with 10 shots on goal over his last two outings. After exploding for 13 goals in the 2017 postseason, it's clear Guentzel has a knack for putting the puck in the net. Now that he'll be playing his first full NHL season, Guentzel makes for a hot fantasy commodity in a variety of formats.