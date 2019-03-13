Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Continues racking up goals

Guentzel tallied his 35th goal of the season against Washington on Tuesday.

Guentzel has been red hot of late, as he has six goals and four helpers in his previous six contests. The winger is having a career year with 66 points in 70 games and could make a run at the 80 mark if he keeps up his torrid pace, starting with the Sabres on Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories