Guentzel provided a marker and an assist in Pittsburgh's 4-3 overtime win against the Ducks on Monday.

Guentzel's helper was recorded on Bryan Rust's game-tying tally at 19:35 of the third period, and Guentzel's goal was the overtime winner. He's up to 18 goals and 39 points in 39 games in 2022-23. The 28-year-old was held off the scoresheet in his previous three games.