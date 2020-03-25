Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Could return once play resumes
Guentzel (shoulder) remains on track in his recovery and could be an option for the Penguins once (if) the season picks back up. General manager Jim Rutherford told reporters, "I would expect that, knowing Jake Guentzel, he's going to be ready," Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Guentzel's timeline would have him available in late April to early May. If the league resumes play this season, the winger figures to slot back onto the No. 1 line which would feature Sidney Crosby and Jason Zucker. In 41 postseason contests, the 25-year-old has racked up 24 goals and 19 helpers and would provide top-end fantasy value.
