Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Crashes into boards
Guentzel (undisclosed) left Monday's game against Ottawa and is being evaluated, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan is hoping to have more information tomorrow but things don't look good for the Penguins' leading scorer. After his goal in the third period, Guentzel took a nasty, head-first spill into the boards but was able to skate off the ice under his own power. The 25-year-old winger has 20 goals and 43 points after his three-point performance Monday.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Tallies lone goal in loss•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Three-assist night•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Provides lone goal in loss•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Last year no fluke•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Stays hot with two-point outing•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Explodes for four points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.