Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Crashes into boards

Guentzel (undisclosed) left Monday's game against Ottawa and is being evaluated, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan is hoping to have more information tomorrow but things don't look good for the Penguins' leading scorer. After his goal in the third period, Guentzel took a nasty, head-first spill into the boards but was able to skate off the ice under his own power. The 25-year-old winger has 20 goals and 43 points after his three-point performance Monday.