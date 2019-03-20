Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Creeping closer to 40 goals

Guentzel scored a goal and tallied an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Guentzel is up to 37 goals on the year, just three shy of 40, but with eight games remaining, the Pens' forward should wind up achieving the mark which would be his first time doing so. In addition to his goal, Guentzel drew a secondary assist on Kris Letang's go-ahead goal late in the third period and now has 70 points in 2018-19.