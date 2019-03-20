Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Creeping closer to 40 goals
Guentzel scored a goal and tallied an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Guentzel is up to 37 goals on the year, just three shy of 40, but with eight games remaining, the Pens' forward should wind up achieving the mark which would be his first time doing so. In addition to his goal, Guentzel drew a secondary assist on Kris Letang's go-ahead goal late in the third period and now has 70 points in 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...