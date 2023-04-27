Guentzel will not join Team Canada for the 2023 IIHF World Championship for precautionary reasons due to an undisclosed injury, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Guentzel's injury is not expected to impact his offseason training or his availability for the start of the 2023-24 campaign. The 28-year-old winger fell four goals short of hitting the 40 mark in back-to-back seasons but still managed to rack up 73 points on the year, including 23 points with the man advantage. Even with a looming roster shake-up under new management, there is little reason to expect Guetnzel to line up anywhere else than on Sidney Crosby's wing next year, which will have him positioned well to push for that 40-goal threshold.