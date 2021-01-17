Guentzel collected an assist with two shots and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Washington. He also had two hits and scored the shootout winner.

Guentzel beat Ilya Samsonov with a pretty five-hole deke to clinch the shootout. He also set up Evan Rodrigues' first goal of the season on the game's opening shift. The 26-year-old Guentzel was limited to just 39 games in 2019-20 but still managed to scored 20 goals and 43 points. He is one of top left wingers in fantasy hockey, especially when he's playing alongside Sidney Crosby.