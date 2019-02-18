Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Earns assist

Guentzel picked up an assist versus New York on Sunday.

Guentzel continues to role this season, as he has recorded five points in his previous six games, along with 16 shots, five blocks and four PIM. The 23-year-old has already set new career highs in goals (28) and points (54), which is no doubt a benefit of playing on Sidney Crosby's wing all season.

