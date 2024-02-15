Guentzel (upper body) is expected to miss four weeks. He was also placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Guentzel was injured Wednesday versus the Panthers, and now he'll be sidelined for a significant chunk of the season. The 29-year-old has 52 points in 50 contests, so he will be a major absence for the Penguins, who are already trailing in the playoff race. Guentzel's timeline suggests he could still be traded if the Penguins are willing to go that route with the pending unrestricted free agent. He will be eligible to return March 10 versus the Oilers at the earliest, but the Penguins' estimate would likely put his return a few days later.