Guentzel (ankle) could miss as few as five games to begin the 2023-24 season.
Nothing is set in stone but this is a positive update on Guentzel's condition. His initial diagnosis had him in danger of missing at least the first few weeks of the season. The 28-year-old winger underwent ankle surgery and will continue to be evaluated throughout training camp, which should provide a more clear timetable.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Undergoes ankle surgery•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Notches two assists•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores power-play goal•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: On three-game scoring streak•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Looks set to play•