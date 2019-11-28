Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Explodes for four points

Guentzel scored a pair of goals and collected two assists, finishing Wednesday night's 8-6 win over Vancouver with four points.

Guentzel tallied a pair of points with the man advantage Wednesday and two more points at even strength, including the primary helper on Kris Letang's game-winning goal. With 11 points in his last six games, Guentzel will be looking to make it seven straight contests with at least a point when the Penguins battle the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Friday.