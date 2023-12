Guentzel earned an assist versus Tampa Bay on Thursday to extend his point streak to four games.

Guentzel has points in 12 of the Pens' last 13 contests, tallying a combined five goals and 11 helpers. At his current rate, the 29-year-old winger is well off his 35-40 goal pace from the last two seasons and would finish the year with around 25 tallys but is also on track to reach the 90-point threshold for the first time in his eight-year NHL career.