Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Finds assist column
Guentzel recorded an even-strength helper in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday.
Guentzel picked up the primary assist on Sidney Crosby's goal early in the first period, but the Penguins would be blanked from that point on. The 25-year-old winger logged more minutes than any Pittsburgh forward in Tuesday's loss, finishing the night with 22:51 TOI.
