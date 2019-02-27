Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Finds back of net

Guentzel scored a goal versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Guentzel has quietly been rolling along this season, as he tallied seven points in his previous 10 outings while averaging 19:31 of ice time. A permanent fixture on Sidney Crosby's left wing, the 23-year-old already set career highs in goals (29) and assists (27). Perhaps the one knock on the winger's performance thus far is his limited contributions on the power play, where he recorded just seven of his 56 points this season, despite logging 2:02 of ice time per game with the man advantage.