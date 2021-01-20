Guentzel had a goal and an assist along with four shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win versus the Capitals.
Guentzel struck on the power play just under six minutes into the second period to pull the Penguins to within 3-2. He later assisted on Sidney Crosby's overtime goal. After being held without a point in the season opener, Guentzel has since hit the scoresheet in each of the last three games, totalling one goal and three assists.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Deposits shootout winner•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Collects two points•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Good to go Monday•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Taking part in Phase 2 skates•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Could return once play resumes•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Sidelined 4-6 months•