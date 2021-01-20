Guentzel had a goal and an assist along with four shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win versus the Capitals.

Guentzel struck on the power play just under six minutes into the second period to pull the Penguins to within 3-2. He later assisted on Sidney Crosby's overtime goal. After being held without a point in the season opener, Guentzel has since hit the scoresheet in each of the last three games, totalling one goal and three assists.