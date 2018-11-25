Penguins' Jake Guentzel: First regular-season hat trick
Guentzel scored three goals, including the game-winner, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The Penguins' playoff hero had recorded two prior hat tricks in the postseason, but this was Guentzel's first in the regular season. The 24-year-old has now surged past Phil Kessel for the team's goal-scoring lead with 11, and with 18 points in 22 games he's on pace to shatter the career-high 48 he collected last year.
