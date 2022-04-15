Guentzel recorded two goals and two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Guentzel has put up seven points (four goals and three assists) in his last two games, both against the Islanders. The 27-year-old winger now has a new career-high 78 points (37 goals and 41 assists), reemerging as one of the league's top scoring threats. With six games remaining, Guentzel will look to eclipse the 40-goal mark for the second time in his career.