Guentzel (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Thursday's game versus Stars, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Guentzel played 19:11 of Wednesday's game versus the Avalanche and posted two points, so it's unclear when he picked up the injury. It may just be caution on the Penguins' part, but considering their position in the playoff race, this may be something Guentzel has to play through.