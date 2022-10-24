Guentzel (upper body) is listed as a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against Edmonton, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Guentzel sported a no-contact jersey during Pittsburgh's optional morning skate. Sam Poulin and Drake Caggiula, who were both called up from the minors Sunday, were on the ice as well. Coach Mike Sullivan called them all game-time decisions, so the Penguins' lineup won't be known until the pregame warmups. Guentzel didn't play Saturday against Columbus after he left Thursday's game versus Los Angeles.