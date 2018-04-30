Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Garners assist Sunday

Guentzel snagged an assist on the Penguins' lone goal against Washington on Sunday.

While most of his teammates were ineffective, Guentzel kept his six-game point streak going. The winger is currently tied with Boston's David Pastrnak for the league lead in playoff points with 17 and trails only Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele for the goal lead. If there is blame to go around for the team's subpar outing in Game 2, none of it should fall at the feet of the 22-year-old Guentzel. At this point, it would take a significant slump in production to see the Omaha native taken off Sidney Crosby's line.