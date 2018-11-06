Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Garners helper versus Devils
Guentzel notched an assist in Monday's 5-1 defeat to New Jersey.
Guentzel is bogged down in a five-game goal drought that has seen him bumped off the top line, instead making up a third line with Riley Sheahan and Phil Kessel. The winger is known for his performances in big games, especially the postseason, so perhaps a clash with Washington on Wednesday will help jump start the youngster's season.
