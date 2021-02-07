Guentzel scored a goal on three shots and added two assists in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders. He also had two hits.

Guentzel gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead early in third period when he beat Semyon Varlamov with a low shot from the slot. He also picked up an assist in the first period on Pierre-Olivier Joseph's first NHL goal. For Guentzel, it was his second multi-point game of the season and first since Jan. 19. He was also a plus in the plus/minus ledger (+2) for just the second time all year.